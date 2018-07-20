More information is needed about cost of Rugby lottery idea, say councillors

More information is needed surrounding the cost of setting up and running a local lottery in Rugby borough, say councillors.

Lottery experts are to be sent questions by members of Rugby Borough Council’s Whittle Overview and Scrutiny Committee about setting up a scheme that could boost voluntary and community groups in the area.

Councillors at Monday’s committee meeting heard that 33 councils up and down the country had either set-up or were in the process of setting up lottery schemes in the past three years with all but one being run by Oxford-based firm Gatherwell.

Tickets would cost £1 with 60 per cent of that going to good causes while 20 per cent goes towards the prize fund. If 1,000 tickets were sold each week it would see £31,200 raised for those voluntary and community groups.

Lottery players would be able to specify a good cause for the majority of the charity cash from their ticket to go to, otherwise the 60 per cent would go to a pot of money used by the council to support

In her report to councillors, communities and projects manager Michelle Dickson explained that, according to Gatherwell, the start-up cost would be around £8,000 with a further £10,000 needed to cover ongoing costs.

Councillors agreed that further information was needed and that their questions should be forwarded to Gatherwell and to one of the local authorities already running a lottery.