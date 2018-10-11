More people sectioned under Mental Health Act in Northamptonshire

More people are being sectioned under the Mental Health Act in the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, reflecting a trend seen across the country.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said that while reasons for the rise were complex, one factor is that people are waiting too long to receive help for mental illnesses.

On March 31 this year, a snapshot was taken of people detained under the Mental Health Act in the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. On that date, around 45 were sectioned, up from 30 at the same time in 2017.

Prof Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “More people being detained under the Mental Health Act represents more people with mental illness reaching crisis point. The reasons behind that are complex.

“What we do know is that people are waiting far too long to get help.”

A poll conducted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that 24% of people diagnosed with a mental health condition reported waiting more than three months to see an NHS mental health specialist.