More than 100 homeowners in Rugby take advantage of controversial temporary planning rules to allow bigger extensions

More than 100 homeowners in Rugby have taken advantage of new laws allowing them to build bigger extensions without planning permission new figures show.

Controversial temporary planning rules known as permitted development rights are now set to become permanent, following a government announcement in May.

The rules allow homeowners to build single-storey extensions of up to 8m across without a full planning application being considered by the council.

But the Local Government Association said the initiative strips people of the ability to shape their communities and ensure quality homes are built.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows that 178 extensions have been built in Rugby using the rights since April 2014, when figures were first published.

Permitted development rights doubled the limit for the depth of a single-storey rear extension when they were introduced in 2013 – from 4m to 8m for detached houses, and from 3m to 6m for other domestic properties.

But after concerns were raised, a neighbour consultation scheme was introduced by the then Government.

Homeowners now have to flag up the work they want to do with the council, which then informs the neighbours.

If they object, the council can decide whether to grant or block the proposed development, but if no concerns are raised, the work is given the green light without a full planning application.

Of the 178 proposals submitted in Rugby, 167 were waved straight through, 11 were granted after concerns were raised, and 0 refused.

Martin Tett, LGA planning spokesman, said: “Permitted development rules are taking away the ability of local communities to shape the area they live in, and ensure homes are built to high standards with the necessary infrastructure in place.”