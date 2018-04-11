More than 120 jobs at risk as Rugby's Mr Kipling site closes

Around 120 jobs could be lost as Manor Bakeries, the Mr Kipling distribution centre in Rugby, prepares to shut in late July.

An employee at the site, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Advertiser to express their concern over the plans.

The employee said: “A big brand name leaving is a big blow for the town.

“We are a bit annoyed and disappointed at Premier Foods for this cost-saving measure.

“We do everything we can, we do a good job – and this is the gratitude you get.

“Some of the staff have been working here for 20 or 30 years.”

The employee said the distribution centre was transferred from Premier Foods, which owns the Mr Kipling brand, to XPO Logistics in April last year – which a spokesperson for Premier Foods confirmed.

The employee said around four months ago staff were officially warned that the centre could close, leading to mass redundancies.

But rumours of the Haynes Waysite’s closure had been circulating among staff since XPO took over the site’s contract last year.

The employee said staff at the site had watched XPO oversee the closure of other warehouses, which made them suspect Manor Bakeries was due the same fate.

A spokesperson for XPO said: “We can confirm there has been a proposal to close the Rugby site. We have entered into a consultation period with colleagues, the trade union and elected employee representatives to finalise the plans. We are working to support employees through this time.”

The closure is part of a plan to centralise distribution to a unit in Tamworth.

Referring to recent logistical issues after fast-food company KFC changed its distributor to DHL, using a warehouse in Rugby, the employee said: “I hope it doesn’t turn into another KFC.”

The Advertiser has made enquiries as to the future of the town’s Mr Kipling roundabout, but has not received any response.