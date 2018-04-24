Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car near Rugby

A motorcyclist has suffered multiple serious injuries after a crash with a car near Rugby this afternoon (Tuesday April 24).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene on Coal Pit Lane in Willey shortly before 1.30pm.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service with a medic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a car and a motorbike which had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, had suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision.

"Ambulance staff worked as a team to help deliver advanced trauma care to help stabilise his injuries and condition before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”