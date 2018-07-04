Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision in Wolvey

A motorcyclist sustained serious life threatening injuries as the result of a collision in Wolvey this morning.

The incident involving a grey Seat Ibiza and a motorcyclist riding a Honda, took place near Pestos Restaurant on the B4114 Smockington Lane at about 7.50am.

Members of the public assisted with CPR until paramedics arrived and the male motorcyclist was taken by land ambulance to University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment and treatment.

His current condition is currently described as critical.

The female driver of the Seat suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses to the collision are please asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 ext 5415 quoting incident 87 of 4 July.