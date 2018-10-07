Moving festival in Rugby to mark the end of the First World War

A festival is being held in Rugby and Daventry to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Armistice Festival has been put together by Fiona Sharp, co-director of The Wheels on Debussy.

It includes a number of live experiences for children, young people and adults.

Fiona said: “The idea to create a festival of work commemorating 100 years since the end of World War One began last August.

“I saw Black Dog – The Dreams of Paul Nash by Dave McKean at Tate Britain, London.

“I found the piece deeply moving, hugely powerful and totally innovative.

“I described it to others as a performed exhibition where the art is put into context using narrative and song.”

The Wheels on Debussy has secured funding from Heritage Lottery, Arts Council England and Daventry District Council with support in kind from Rugby School, to host some amazing events.

They include Be Brave and Come Home Safe by BAFTA-Nominated writer Martin Riley.

It is performed by the community alongside professional actors and musicians.

Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash at The Macready Theatre by international artist and illustrator Dave McKean; poetry performances; art exhibitions; concerts and music compositions by children and internationally renowned musicians from The Harborough Collective.

Visit www.thewheelsondebussy.com

