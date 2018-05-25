MP joins Rugby Street Pastors on Saturday night patrol

Experiencing the highs and lows of a Saturday night out in Rugby was on the agenda for the town’s MP who went out on patrol with street pastors.

Before hitting the pub and club scene Mark Pawsey was given an overview of the street pastors’ work. This included a talk on their intensive training programme, partnerships with the church, police and Rugby Borough Council and how their impact makes Rugby a safer town.

The MP for Rugby and Bulkington also toured the Rugby First CCTV room.

Then while on patrol, braving the inclement weather, he saw first-hand exactly what the scheme, which was set up nine years ago, is all about, visiting night clubs and pubs and talking to door staff and revellers as they hit the high street.

Mark said: “The street pastors make an invaluable contribution to our community and to the night-time economy in Rugby’s town centre. I was very pleased to be able to join them on a Saturday to help them on their patrol.

“We should all be grateful for the work they do, as they are all volunteers who give up their time to help those in need and make Rugby town centre safer for everyone to enjoy themselves.”

Pete Hickey, Rugby Street Pastors coordinator, said: “I would like to thank Mark for his comments and for giving up his time - and sleep! - and the interest that he has shown in our work by patrolling with us. Sorry we could n’t fix the weather for him.”