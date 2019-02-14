'Much-loved' Rugby man took his own life at secondary school where he worked

A 'much-loved' Rugby man took his life at the secondary school where he worked, an inquest has heard.

Clive Moore, 58, of Newbold, was found at Avon Valley School where he worked as a site manager.

He was discovered by colleague between 5am and 6am on the morning of Tuesday, January 29.

The police were alerted at around 6am, and they began turning away staff who were arriving at the the school, with the site then being closed for the day.

Following the inquest at Leamington Justice Centre this morning, February 14, the coroner concluded that Mr Moore took his own life, and offered his condolences to the family.

Speaking after the inquest Mr Moore's sister, Lorraine, said: "He was much loved by everybody."

On the day Mr Moore was found, headteacher Alison Davies said: "This is a huge shock for our entire school community and our thoughts and prayers go to our colleagues, family and friends at this very sad time."

If you are struggling, Samaritans can be contacted at any time for free on 116 123.