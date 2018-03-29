Music star Tom Robinson will perform in Rugby

Singer-songwriter and BBC 6Music DJ Tom Robinson is heading to Rugby next week to perform at a fundraiser for Rugby Labour Party ahead of the local elections on May 3.

The event is open to members of the public as well as Labour Party members.

Mr Robinson is best known for his hit singles ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’ and ‘Glad to be Gay’.

A noted musician and activist in campaigns like Rock Against Racism, Mr Robinson will be performing at the Rainsbrook Conference Centre on Kilsby Lane at 7pm on Friday, April 6.

The event has been organised by Rugby Labour Party to raise funds ahead of this year’s Borough Council elections, where the party will be running a full slate of candidates in all 14 seats across the borough.

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby, Debbie Bannigan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tom to Rugby and put on what promises to be a great night.

“Tom has a fantastic record as a musician and activist, and many younger people may now know him from his show on BBC 6 Music where he showcases new musical talent.

“His passion for giving opportunities to musicians, whatever their background, is something that’s very much in line with the values of the Labour Party, as is his activism for LGBT rights and in the anti-racism movement.”

Support for the act on the night will come from Rugby girl band The Millenniums and a host of local artists in support of Rugby Area Talent Trust.

Organisers advise to buy tickets in advance online through Rugby Labour’s website and social media as the event may sell out quickly.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Rugby Labour Party, with collections on the night to raise funds for Rugby Area Talent Trust, which supports young talent across Rugby.

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance or £15 on the door.

For more information about the event, or to book a ticket, visit goo.gl/4PFFs7