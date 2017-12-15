Myton Hospices encouraging Warwickshire residents to take part in Festive Friday

Staff and volunteers at The Myton Hospices pulled on their best and worst Christmas jumpers to raise money for the charity.

On December 1 Myton’s three hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick took part in Festive Friday by wearing Christmas jumpers.

Myton Hospices' Festive Friday on December 1.

The charity is now encouraging others to join them in holding a Festive Friday and get in the Christmas mood, while raising money for the Hospices.

Myton is aiming to raise £11,000, which would fund the running of its Inpatient Units at Coventry and Warwick for one day.

Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation at The Myton Hospices, said: “Our Festive Friday was great fun and it was fantastic to see all of the different teams coming together and getting into the Christmas spirit for Myton.

“From baking to handmade cards and gifts, there was plenty for people to buy and it was great to see just under £200 raised across all of our sites.

“Not to mention the array of brilliant Festive jumpers and accessories on display.

“We hope that as many businesses and organisations will be able to get involved and arrange their own Festive fundraising for Myton.”

For more information go to: www.mytonhospice.org/festivefridays.