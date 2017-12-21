New Brownsover surgery given green light for January

Construction of a new £2.3 million health centre in Brownsover is due to start in January after plans were approved by the NHS.

Brownsover Medical Centre will provide a 624 square metre GP surgery, a 100 square metre community facility and parking and landscaping.

Construction is due to finish by the end of 2018.

Jenni Northcote, chief officer for primary care and strategy for Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group said: "This is a positive and exciting step forward for this project, which we appreciate has been long awaited by local residents.

"We will continue to work closely with resident and patient representatives as the project moves forward to ensure that the new premises are completed on schedule."

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey said: "Residents in Brownsover have been incredibly patient since the closure of their previous local surgery in early 2015.

"The provision of a new surgery is long overdue but this firm commitment from the health authorities that work will commence in January, and will be completed by the end of the next year, is very welcome.

"I will continue to work closely with Browsover Patient Action Group and the NHS to ensure that this project is delivered as is now anticipated and that there are no further delays."

A planning application for the site was approved by Rugby Borough Council in June.

The authority is transerring the land for the GP suregery to NHS Property Services as part of the project.