New community shop opens in Rugby town centre

A new community shop is opening its doors in Rugby town centre on Monday.

Buy it 34, at 34 Regent Street, will be run by students from Brooke School and sells new, homemade and good quality items.

It will provide opportunities for the students to extend both their work experience and social skills in dealing with the public.

A class of post 16 students will be based at the shop, and they are all looking forward to the grand opening and being able to serve their first customers.

Kath Prentice, work experience coordinator at Brooke School, said: “The shop will sell range of good quality items that have been donated to the school, additionally they will stock a range of second hand books, DVDs, toys and bric-a-brac.

“Students are particularly excited about selling a range of items that have been made by their friends, Brooke has a number of business enterprise and manufacture groups producing hand made goods, some of which can be personalised and made to order, these will be available for sale in the shop.”

Michelle Hare, from the Gap warehouse in Rugby recently brought several of her work colleagues to spend the day painting and decorating the new shop.

Chris Pollitt, headteacher, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support that so many businesses and individuals from across Rugby have provided. Their support is invaluable in helping us to ensure that this wonderful new ‘real life provision’ is ready and looking amazing for the students.”

The shop is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.15am - 2.30pm. Telephone (01788) 812324 for more information.

Staff at Brooke School would like to thank DHL; Gap; BEC church; Elite Workwear ltd; Rugby Baptist church ; Helen Siddaway and Dave Lyons from CIS TEL, along with the many other people who have supported us so far. Find more information on the shop on their face book page - Buyit 34.