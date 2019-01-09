New exhibition in Rugby features work by Beatrix Potter

A new exhibition featuring rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter opes at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum soon,

Curated by Penguin Ventures, part of Penguin Random House, and the River and Rowing Museum, the Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem exhibition runs from January 26-April 27.

Generations of children have grown up with Peter Rabbit, from reading the original tales to watching the current television animation.

The exhibition celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages, featuring original artworks, first editions and early merchandise.

Mischief and Mayhem also encourages visitors to get involved - helping Mrs. Tiggle-Winkle hang up the laundry, visiting Mrs. Rabbit in her burrow and planting carrots in Mr. McGregor’s garden.

Children can also dress up as Peter Rabbit or curl up with a book in the story corner.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s senior visual arts officer, said: “The Tale of Peter Rabbit has fired the imaginations of children for more than a century and we’re really looking forward to delving deeper into Beatrix Potter’s magical world at the Mischief and Mayhem exhibition.

“We have organised a wide range of family-friendly events and activities to support the exhibition throughout its stay in Rugby, so Peter Rabbit can entertain and inspire visitors of all ages.”

The exhibition has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, which awarded the River and Rowing Museum, based in Henley-on-Thames, a grant of more than £17,000.

Sarah Glenn, commercial curator for Penguin Ventures, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to show Beatrix Potter and Peter Rabbit in a new light in this exhibition, in a way people may not have previously considered.”

Natalie Patel, head of collections at the River and Rowing Museum, said: “The exhibition is highly interactive and family-friendly, featuring a specially developed activity area where children of all ages can learn while they play.”

For more information about the exhibition and the supporting programme of events and activities, visit www.ragm.co.uk