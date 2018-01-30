New food store opens in Rugby

A new food store opened its doors to customers in Rugby today (Tuesday).

The Food Warehouse, part of the Iceland group, has invested £750,000 in Rugby, by opening a new 10,932 square feet supermarket today.

Up to 30 jobs have been created at the new store, located on Rugby’s Junction One retail park, which offers value products across frozen, chilled, fresh, grocery and homeware lines.

Every customer who visited the store today was able to enter a free prize draw with a chance of winning a great selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

The Food Warehouse combines the convenience of bulk buying with value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals. As well as including exclusive ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ deals, on a great selection of homeware items.

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse has more than 50 stores across Britain.

Speaking about the new Rugby store, managing director Richard Walker, commented: “The Food Warehouse is a new store format, responding to the needs of shoppers by providing bulk-buy options alongside our frozen, fresh and chilled foods.

"Our expertise lie within frozen food, but we also offer a wide range of meats, fish, vegetables and ready-to-cook meal solutions for all.”

The Rugby store manager, Mark Loomes, added: “Alongside a great range of products at consistently low prices, we also have special ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals, where customers can purchase selected homeware products at a great price. Our team is looking forward to welcoming the people of Rugby to our store.”

The Rugby store opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm, and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm. Visit the website for more information www.thefoodwarehouse.com.

