New head joins Bilton School revolution

Changing a school for the better is like turning an oil tanker – said the newly appointed head of Bilton School.

New head Tim Chambers told the Advertiser major changes have taken place in the school, which plunged into special measures in March 2016.

He said: “Schools are like an oil tanker, once you turn them you get that sense of momentum.

“We feel we have that sense of momentum.”

Bilton joined the Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust on April 1, 2017.

Mr Chambers, an experienced deputy headteacher who previously worked in Northampton, said around £750,000 has been spent on improvements to Bilton School in the last year.

The money was spent on additional facilities and a general smartening-up of the site – changes which Mr Chambers said have had a positive impact on learning.

Ranjit Samra, executive principal of the academy trust, and Mr Chambers said their focus is on providing pupils with an all round education, using trips and activities to prepare them for the world.

The school said it was ready for a ‘bold new era’ after joining the Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust. Previous Bilton head Patsy Weighill left at the start of the Easter holidays in 2017 and pupils came back to find a fresh look to the front of the building, a new, bright look at reception and a commitment to make Bilton a school that all could be proud of.

At the same time, Mr Samra, executive principal of the academy trust and head of Southam College – which has an Ofsted rating of Outstanding – said he would take a hands-on role at Bilton.