New Italian-inspired cafe opens today in Rugby

A new cafe opens today (Friday) at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

Maia Cafe is hosting an official launch party to celebrate opening at the Little Elborow Street venue, also home to the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Between 12.30pm and 3pm they will be serving free snacks and drinks as well as free Italian Gelato samples.

The cafe's Italian influence comes courtesy of co-owners Antonio Catalano and Marcello Magaldi, the brains behind the successful Maia Gelato shop which opened in High Street in 2017.

Marcello said the success of Maia Gelato - which serves the traditional Italian ice cream - inspired the decision to expand the Maia brand at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

For further details visit their Facebook page.