New music cafe in Clifton will help people with dementia

Here’s the latest Rugby Advertiser column from Age UK.

Age UK Warwickshire run several Musical Memories Dementia Cafes, with the latest to open being held at the Bull Inn, Clifton.

The Musical Memories Café aims to support people, their families and carers living with memory problems.

The café recognises the importance of music and how it plays a crucial role in bridging memories for those living with dementia.

Are you a musician living locally who would like to volunteer and play at the café once a month?

Or are you a carer of a loved one living with dementia and would benefit from sharing your experiences with others in a similar situation? We would like to hear from you.

There is no cost to attend the café, but donations would be appreciated each month to help support the longevity of the café.

The café runs from 10am to 12pm every second Monday of every month at The Bull Inn, 33-35 Main Street, Clifton upon Dunsmore.

For more information contact Alice Maher on (01788) 552545.

Age UK is a registered charity which combines the operations of the previously separate charities Age Concern and Help the Aged to form the UK’s largest charity for older people.

For more information, help and advice go to www.ageuk.org.uk