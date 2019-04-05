New pass offers sports fans ultimate sightseeing experience in Rugby

A new pass offers rugby fans the ultimate sightseeing experience in the birthplace of the game.

Rugby Visitor Centre has launched the Rugby Weekend Pass, offering holders entry to the World Rugby Hall of Fame and a tour of Rugby School.

Pass holders can also take a tour of the historic town centre with a Rugby Town Guide and visit the Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum.

The Rugby Weekend Pass also offers discounts at a host of shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants in the town centre and the wider borough.

It was launched to celebrate English Tourism Week, VisitEngland’s annual campaign to highlight the country’s tourism sector, which generates more than £100 billion a year to the economy.

Nikki Grange, the council’s arts, heritage and visitor services manager, said: “The Rugby Weekend Pass is the perfect way to explore the birthplace of the game, from Rugby School and the World Rugby Hall of Fame to the Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum and Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

“Thanks to the support of many of the borough’s businesses, the pass also includes great discounts at a host of the town’s shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs, meaning holders can sample the best of Rugby and get great deals, too.”

The Rugby Weekend Pass can be booked online at www.therugbytown.co.uk/therugbypass and picked up at Rugby Visitor Centre for validation, or bought directly from the visitor centre.

Priced £14 for adults, £12 concessions and £8.50 for children under 18, the pass remains valid for four consecutive days, either from Thursday to Sunday or Friday to Monday.

The free tours start at Rugby Visitor Centre at 11am on Saturdays, with no need to book a place in advance.

Tours also take place at 2pm every Wednesday, but places must be booked in advance by calling (01788) 533217.