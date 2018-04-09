New policing model in Warwickshire will create better service, PCC claims

A new model of policing launched today (Monday April 9) across Warwickshire will help boost visible police officers and create a better service, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner has claimed.

Warwickshire's PCC Philip Seccombe claimed the model will ensure that Safer Neighbourhood Teams are protected, patrol policing is boosted and that officers, PCSOs and specialist teams are on duty at the right time to meet increased demand, protecting communities and vulnerable people.

He said the new model was created after more money came in after he increased the police precept - the money paid by council taxpayers to help fund the service.

Mr Seccombe said: “When I set the police precept this year I promised to invest the additional funding it raised directly into frontline policing in Warwickshire and this is what the new policing model delivers.

“Time and again the public have told me they want to see more visible policing in our communities and to receive the right service at the right time.

"Warwickshire Police has undertaken detailed work to make sure it matches its resources to the level of demand with its new model, which keeps neighbourhood policing as its bedrock but also provides additional capacity for patrol officers, roads policing and specialist teams to enable a continued focus on victims and protecting vulnerable people.

“Together with the considerable investments I have already made in new technology to support frontline policing and the progress which has already been made, I am confident these changes will ensure that we can continue to build a safer and more secure Warwickshire.”

The new model retains its locally-based neighbourhood policing teams, with staff realigned to fill vacancies and ensure each team has the right resources to meet demand in each area.

Mr Seccombe claimed this will ensure they continue to be a visible presence in towns and villages.

Elsewhere, ten roads policing officer posts are being created to enable a greater focus on road safety initiatives and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on Warwickshire's roads.

And a new 'prisoner processing team' will help free up patrol officers to spend more time out in communities.

A new missing persons team, which will also work alongside the existing Child Sexual Exploitation team, has also been created.

It aims to tackle the causes of people going missing, in order to safeguard vulnerable people and in the longer term reduce the number of people who go missing.

Warwickshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, Richard Moore, said: “The changes we are making support Warwickshire Police’s ongoing work to improve the services we provide to our communities; by ensuring local policing officers are available and visible on our streets, making it easier for people to contact us when they need our help, and ensuring that the public receive the right support as quickly as possible.

“Our vision remains to protect people from harm, and we are focused on being as efficient and effective as we can be, especially when dealing with the most vulnerable members of our communities.”