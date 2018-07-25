New restaurant to give Elliott's Field a slice of New York's trendiness

Elliott’s Field will get a slice of New York’s trendiness when a pizzeria inspired by the city’s most populous borough opens tomorrow, (Friday).

Brooklyn Pizza, which opens tomorrow at 6pm, specialises in serving pizza and beer drawn from its geographic namesake.

A spokesperson said: “Brooklyn Pizza offers the best of what you would find in over the pond, in a relaxed and informal setting, with the decor paying homage to the many pizzerias that fill Brooklyn.

"Guests can expect to sample beers imported directly from the Brooklyn Brewery, whilst choosing from the different variety of pizzas not commonly available in the UK.”

Varieties of pizza for sale will include ‘smoked balsamic’,and ‘three-cheese white’. Children can design their own pizza.

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to using the authentic methods and ingredients that make Brooklyn Pizza special – even down to making our dough fresh each day and cooking our pizzas in a stone oven.”

Pizzas are expected to cost around £10.

Those who have room after pizza will be offered an array of desserts, including cheesecakes and fresh cinnamon buns.

Regular opening hours are yet to be confirmed. See www.facebook.com/BrooklynPizzaRugby for updates.