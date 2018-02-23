New Rugby community prepares to launch Neighbourhood Watch scheme

Eden Park, a new housing development near Leicester Road, is launching its Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

A spokesperson said: "Our aim is to work along side the police so that we can achieve a safe community to live; whilst bringing the residents together to create a fun, caring community to live within."

Jason Huddlestone scheme co ordinator said: “We have successfully established a team of passionate representatives across the estate, and will be growing this over the coming weeks to ensure we have a safe community for all residents to live in.

“We look forward to working together with the Rugby Neighbourhood Watch team and the police and have several events in the pipeline”.

The first NHW event a charity Easter egg hunt, set-up to raise money for Myton Hospice, will take place on April 1.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/Edenpark?

Signs will be going up throughout the morning on Saturday February 24 to promote the scheme.

For more information, email: edenparknhw@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Eden-Park-Rugby