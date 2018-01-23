New sensory garden for Rugby complex

A new sensory garden has been developed for people with learning and physical disabilities who live in Rugby.

Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club donated £500 for the facility to be introduced at Richmond Court, a supported living complex provided by local charity New Directions.

The funds will go toward providing trees, plants and interactive materials like mosaics, wall art or wind chimes.

Tenants at Richmond Court benefit from activities that stimulate the senses so this garden will be an opportunity to enjoy the natural environment and grow independence skills such as gardening in a place that is accessible for all abilities.

The Rotarians visited New Directions to present the £500 cheque and took a tour of Richmond Court accommodation meeting both tenants and staff.

Mike Folly, the chairman of fundraising for Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club said they wanted to help after visiting the facilities.

He said: “We were most impressed with the facilities which are so important to give the best quality of life to the tenants and to meet some of the dedicated staff who contribute so fully to helping these young people reach their full potential.“

New Directions’ senior manager Helen Benn said: “New Directions provides high quality support services for people with learning and physical disabilities but also relies on donations and fundraising to go the extra mile.

“Over the years, this fundraising has included the provision of many benefits including two adapted vehicles, art therapy sessions and materials and many community activities.

“The charity is currently raising funds for a ‘Magic Carpet’ at its day opportunities service.

Helen added: “This high-tech system projects brightly coloured educational and interactive images onto a sensory mat on the floor with sounds that can both be manipulated by the feet or other movement.”

“This offers sensory activities that aid learning and improve coordination and opportunities to bond, and interact with others.

If you would like to fundraise for New Directions or would like more information on their work, telephone (01788) 573318.”