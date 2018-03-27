New store planned for Rugby retail park

The developers behind Elliott's Field have submitted plans for an additional unit to be built on the phase two area of the site.

A retailer for the proposed 10,000 square feet unit, which would be built next to unit 25, has not yet been found - although planning documents state the unit would be restricted to the sale of bulky goods.

A map of the site showing the proposed unit marked in red.

A spokesperson for the developer said: "Following the successful redevelopment of Elliott’s Field Shopping Park, Hammerson (Rugby) Ltd are proposing to further invest in Rugby by delivering an additional retail unit within Phase 2 of the Shopping Park.

"The new retail unit will be restricted to the sale of bulky goods including furniture, floor coverings, household textiles, bathroom and kitchen items, soft furnishings, DIY goods etc."

The spokesperson argued a new store on the site could help to stop customers feeling the need to travel out of Rugby when shopping for bulky goods.

They said: "The proposals will introduce an additional new retailer into the Borough and further reduce the leakage of expenditure that continues to leave the Borough for this particular range of bulky goods.

"In addition to further enhancing the retail offer for the local community, the development will also deliver new local job opportunities."

The consultation period for the plan ends on Thursday, March 29.

Planning documents also reveal retailer Hobbycraft's intention to move to unit 7 of the retail park.