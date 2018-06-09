New water jump for Princethorpe College

The bosses of a commercial property and construction company have created a lasting legacy at their former senior school in Warwickshire.

Robert Wigley, James Davies and James Ellerington, who are respectively chairman, managing director and director of operations at The Wigley Group, have unveiled a new water jump on the equine cross-country course at Princethorpe College.

The deep pools in the obstacle will also be used by pupils as part of their environmental and wildlife studies.

The jump was built by Wigley Building and Development, the construction arm of The Wigley Group, in time for the national riding club and schools competitions hosted by the college. The horse trials are run by Stoneleigh Riding Club with Princethorpe College and The Kingsley School, and took place over the last weekend of May.

Ed Hester, headmaster at Princethorpe College, said: “The water jump is a wonderful addition to our cross-country course and sits in one of the most beautiful parts of our grounds against the backdrop of the main college building. The deep pools within the jump will be planted to create an eco-system that can be used in our teaching so it will have an all-year round and multiple use.”

Robert said: “The Wigley Group’s connections with Princethorpe College stretch over two generations with my two children having been pupils as well as – by coincidence – myself, James Davies and James Ellerington.

“We wanted to create a water jump for the cross-country course that could also be used by pupils as part of their studies, and it was great to see it being cleared for the first time during the two day event.”