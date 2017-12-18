Newbold shines bright

Families in Newbold have helped raise nearly £150 towards a new community edible garden.

People gathered for the Newbold Christmas Lights Switch-on at the start of this month.

It was organised by Newbold Community Partnership and included festive activities such as lantern-making, Christmas dressing-up costumes and a prize raffle at the chapel.

There was also a treasure hunt laid out around Newbold, with clues posted on the Newbold Community Facebook page leading people to the prize-winning knitted owls and angels, created as part of a community knitting project at the chapel.

Members of Rugby Community Choir took part in carol singing before Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia switched on the lights outside Mill Green Care Home.

Organisers said there was a fantastic turnout for the event and a great community atmosphere.

Funds raised as part of the event will go towards the development of a path at the chapel, which is the first phase of a project to develop a community garden.