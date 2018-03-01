Next stage of Rugby's Local Plan hearing announced

The second stage of the Local Plan public hearing is set to resume – but the government inspector said this is not an indication that the plan is ‘sound’.

The second phase of the hearing will begin on April 17 and last for 10 days - it comes after the first stage ended on February 1.

The second stage of the examination will focus on housing allocations at villages in the borough together with gypsy and traveller allocations, economic development policies and sustainable design, among other matters.

It will take the form of a discussion, led by government- appointed inspector Mike Hayden – who also conducted the first stage of the hearing.

Writing to the council Mr Hayden said: “I should make clear that this is not to be taken as an indication that the Plan as a whole, or any particular part of it, will be found sound.

“I have yet to reach final conclusions on the issues that were discussed at Stage 1.”

Subject to space, the meetings will be open for the public to view.

Visit www.rugby.gov.uk/localplan to see copies of the inspector’s correspondence, including guidance notes and a draft timetable.

The borough’s Local Plan

The Local Plan sets out where in the Rugby Borough housing and employment land should be allocated and identifies the supporting infrastructure that will be needed.

The draft plan was approved by councillors in June 2017 – to the dismay of campaigners.

The plan allocates sites throughout the borough to deliver 12,400 homes by 2031, with space for up to 15,000 homes.

The draft Local Plan allocates 110 hectares of employment land and more than 8,000 square metres of retail space.

It also includes the controversial 1,500-home Lodge Farm proposal and the 5,000- home South West Rugby plan.