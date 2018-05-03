‘No comment’ on why head is not at Rugby school

Mystery surrounds the status of Ashlawn head and academy boss Lois Reed after a confidential email sent to the school’s staff states she is off site and is not to be contacted on school business.

When the Advertiser contacted the academy’s trust – the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET) – for comment a spokesperson would not give any information.

They said: “We cannot comment on individual members of staff.”

TLET’s email, which has been seen by the Advertiser, states: “Mrs Reed is currently not on site and should not be contacted on school business. You will be informed when she is due to return. It is important that this matter is kept confidential within the staff.”

In March the Advertiser revealed Mrs Reed earned a salary of between £270,001 and £280,000 in 2017. The figures, obtained from statements available on the school’s website, also showed Mrs Reed received a pay rise of at least £50,000 from 2016 to 2017.

David Gadsby, chair of the Ashlawn School Governing Body and a founding member of Transforming Lives Educational Trust, previously said Mrs Reed’s pay was justified by her performance and the value she offers pupils.

Ashlawn School individually is in the top 10 per cent nationally for pupil numbers but the overall trust is small – with the other school in the trust, the Henry Hinde infant school, providing for 179 pupils from 2016-17. It also includes the Ashlawn Teaching School, a ‘professional development centre’ for teaching staff within the school and beyond.