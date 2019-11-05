Northbound lane of M6 near Rugby reopens after HGV fire - but the southbound lane remains closed

The scene of the incident this morning.

Both northbound and southbound sections of the M6 between J2 (Coventry) and J1 (Rugby) were closed this morning due to the fire.

And, while the northbound section has been reopened, the southbound carriageway remains closed while specialist crews attempt the clear it.

Highways England said there are delays of at least 30 minutes on the southbound carriageway between J3 (Bedworth) and J2 - with congestion spanning several miles and the whole length of the junction.

The recommended diversion route

Highways England's recommended diversion route is as follows:

Exit the M6 at J2 on to the M69 northbound to J1.

Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A426 junction.