An occupant of a Rugby home had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire yesterday (Friday January 26).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at around 5.45pm, and were sent to a single-storey building in Parkfield Road. Two crews from Rugby and one from Binley attended.

Although the fire was put out just after 6.10pm, one casualty had to be treated for smoke inhalation using oxygen therapy.