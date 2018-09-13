Old Rugbeian takes on extreme triathlon charity challenge

A former Rugby School student has teamed-up with university friends to take part in an extreme physical challenge to help adults with learning disabilities.

Ned Goedhuis, 24, and fellow Bath University pals Simon Carmichael and Henry Wilkinson, have competed in the Ironman 70.3 in Zell Am See, Austria to raise money for a newly-founded organisation The Goed Life.

Henry said: “Unfortunately it snowed heavily and temperatures dropped drastically overnight before the event, so race organisers were forced to cancel the 90km cycle element of the race which would have gone right up into the mountains and put athletes at serious risk of hyperthermia.

“So the race went ahead as just a Swim-Run – a 1.9km swim in the lake followed by a half marathon (21.1km) run around the lake.

“Despite temperatures no higher than eight degrees, the three of us finished in the top 32 per cent of all competitors.”

As the race was shortened, the team have also signed up for an Ironman distance event in York this weekend, the Sundowner Triathlon, to finish the event they set out to complete.

The Goed Life, set up by Ned and his family earlier this year, aims to enhance the lives of adults with learning disabilities through the provision of respite holidays, training and other forms of care, all inspired by the experiences of Ned’s older brother Sam, who himself has Down’s Syndrome.

Fundraising will go directly towards a programme in Northamptonshire called The HortiHub, with an ambitious target of £10,000.

This money will go into the purchase of a minibus and tools which will then be used by The HortiHub to transport the adults with learning disabilities.

To donate go to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/thegoedlife