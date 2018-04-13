Online row over Tesco vehicles 'blocking' pavement while delivering to Bilton store

A Twitter exchange over Bilton Tesco vehicles using the footpath while delivering at its Bilton store led to Rugby council labeling a comment from the store 'misleading'.

Rugby council made the clarification during a Twitter conversation between a resident and Tesco, in which Tesco claimed its vehicles had permission to block footpaths when dropping-off goods at its store in Bilton.

Matt Carroll took to Twitter to complain to Tesco about the danger caused by its vehicles blocking the pavement of Main Street in Bilton.

He said: "Yet again Tesco delivery trucks are making deliveries on the pavement outside Tesco Bilton Rugby.

"This contravenes road and planning regulations and is increasing the risk to pedestrians and other motorists. When will somebody deal with this?

"This is a persistent issue on a dangerous road. As a company you should take these matters more seriously - are you just going to wait for an accident?

Tesco Express, Bilton.

"You should have your planning rights revoked for breaching regulations and traffic law."

Tesco's official Twitter account responded to Mr Carroll by claiming the store has permission from the "city council" (sic) to block the footpath during deliveries.

Tesco's response was: "I can confirm I have spoken to my colleague in store and she has assured me that they have permission from the council to bring deliveries in this way.

"As I have previously stated the city council have gave the permission for delivery's to be handled this was as it is the stores only option and the store manager would like to contact you to explain this." (sic)

Rugby Borough Council responded to Tesco on Twitter, describing their statement as "misleading".

The council said: "This is misleading. @tesco do not have permission to load from the pavement but may from the forecourt. Obstructing the pavement is dangerous and loading from it is a planning breach."

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council later told the Advertiser residents have been complaining since 2014 about lorries blocking the footpath near the store.

Rugby council is expected to provide the Advertiser with further information about complaints, and what action it may take, shortly.

A spokesperson for Tesco later confirmed the store does not have permission to block the pavement while deliveries take place, but said the store does have permission for lorries to temporarily block the footpath while they manoeuvre onto the shop's forecourt to drop-off goods.

The spokesperson said the picture does not show the lorry dropping-off goods, adding it is open to interpretation, and could be showing the lorry moving onto the forecourt.

The news comes after Sainsbury's on Hillmorton Road was fined £4,000 last year for breaching its planning permission conditions and allowing delivery vehicles to park on the road.