Open air cinema coming to Rugby School this summer

Summer Screens is returning with more open air cinema nights in the beautiful grounds of Rugby School in August.

The programme has two of the biggest films of the year – the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born as well as an ever-popular audience favourite: Dirty Dancing.

Rami Malek earned a Best Actor Oscar playing the incredible Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody transporting audiences into the extraordinary world of supergroup Queen. Lady Gaga proves she is a talented actress as well as a singer in A Star is Born.

The cinema will have a bar fully stocked with prosecco, craft beers and popcorn.

A range of hot and cold food will be on sale, but everyone is welcome to bring their own picnic, snacks and drinks too.

There are premium seating options this year adding more creature comforts including new double deckchairs and a giant sofa.

The full range of deckchair and bean bag premium options come with a complementary drink from the bar, chocolate and popcorn.

Tickets for all films this summer are £15.00. Accompanied children (aged 5-17) £10.50. A family ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children) is £45.00.

Single deckchair and bean bags are £8.50 and double deckchairs and beanbags £20. All prime seat packages include a free drink from our bar, a bag of popcorn and chocolate. There is no additional booking fee to pay.

To book tickets and for more information visit www.summerscreens.co.uk