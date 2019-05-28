18-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision in Bilton

Police are calling for witnesses after a collision in Bilton this morning which left an 18-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Shortly before 10.15am on the morning of Tuesday, May 28, a collision took place between a pedestrian, a Honda motorcycle and a white Citreon C3 in the Bilton Road and Main Street area.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) spokesperson said: "The motorcyclist, a man, was being given excellent first aid by off-duty nurses who stopped to assist.

"Upon assessment by ambulance staff it was found that the man had sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

"The team worked together to administer advanced life support to the man on scene and en route to hospital via air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire."

The pedestrian, a woman in her eighties, also sustained serious injuries and she remains in hospital.

The driver of the Citroen was not injured.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with a BASICS emergency doctor on board attended the scene.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended.

Warwickshire Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of 28 May 2019.