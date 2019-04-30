50,000 Tarantulas coming to Warwickshire

Around 50,000 tarantulas will be coming to Warwickshire.

The British Tarantula Society's 34th annual exhibition will be returning to the Warwickshire Event Centre near Radford Semele.

A previous a British Tarantula Society Exhibition. Photo supplied.

On May 19 there will be more than 80 exhibitors from all over the world attending the event.

As well as getting to see Tarantulas up close, it is also a chance to learn more about them.

There will also be trade stands, books, jewellery and competitions.

It is anticipated that more than 2,000 attend the event.

Around 50,000 tarantulas will be at the exhibition. Photo supplied.

The tarantula exhibition will take place on May 19 from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets for the event will be sold on the door on the day only.

Tickets on the door will cost £5 for adults, £5 for seniors and £4 for children.

British Tarantula Society members can enter for £4 when showing their membership card.