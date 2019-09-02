Amelia and Leo most popular names for babies born in Rugby

Amelia and Leo have become the new most popular names for babies born in Rugby.

ONS figures show that 13 newborns were given the name Amelia last year - making it an even more popular girl’s name than previous top ranker Olivia.

Meanwhile, 14 boys were called Leo in 2018 – three fewer than Oliver the year before.

The 641 babies who were called Muhammad across the West Midlands meant it was the most popular boys’ name throughout the region, beating George and Oliver to top spot.

Olivia was the top West Midlands girls’ name – 455 newborns were handed the moniker by their parents, pushing it to the top of the list, ahead of Amelia and Ava.

Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales, ahead of George and Harry.

The ONS data showed Grayson, Rowan and Tobias entered the top 100 names for boys for the first time in 2018.

Olivia topped the girls’ list for the third year in succession, with Amelia and Ava in second and third.

Ada, Delilah, Ayla, Zoe, Margot and Felicity entered the top 100 names.

Arthur was the only new entry in the top 10 names for boys in 2018, in seventh, moving Jacob down to 11th. Sophia and Grace, at eighth and 10th, replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 names for girls.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver’s six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.