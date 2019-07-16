Angels smash target for Arden Centre in honour of inspirational Rugby woman with terminal cancer

A Rugby woman with terminal cancer surprised her family and friends by plunging from the skies with a team of brave ladies at the weekend.

Tracie Mills kept her secret under wraps until the day the ten friends did the jump on Sunday.

Arden’s Angels have smashed their £10,000 target for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave Hospital.

They now want to hit £15,000 to help revamp the day room at the centre for people with cancer.

Tracie said: “I’m still buzzing, I’m on a high.

“The feeling of doing a sky dive is like nothing else, literally flying and rolling and gamboling through the air, like sitting on candy floss.”

Videos were made of the Angels on the day.

“They jumped, screamed, cried,” said Tracie.

“It was amazing, the best feeling in the world, I felt free and overwhelmed and watched my tears evaporate into the clouds, it was just sensational.”

Tracie would like to thank everybody who has supported the fundraiser.

She added: “I’m proud, thrilled. I just know we can knock £10,000 into £15,000 with more support.”

If you would like to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell

Organisers would like to thank all the sponsors, including Rugby Group Benevolent Fund and Coombe Abbey Hotel in Brinklow.