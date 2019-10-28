Ansty firm has saved 6,800 tonnes of CO2 from entering our air with their electric London taxis

The Ansty firm which is building the next generation of London's iconic black taxis has been praised in Parliament.

The London Electric Vehicle Company was praised in Parliament by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and his Warwickshire neighbour, Nadhim Zahawi MP, during a discussion on encouraging greater ownership of electric vehicles.

Mr Pawsey raised the role of electric vehicles in reducing air pollution during questions to Ministers in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

It is estimated that since the first electric taxis built at the London Electric Vehicle Company’s Ansty factory rolled out onto the streets of London, over 6,800 tonnes of CO2 has been prevented from entering the atmosphere.

The growth of London Electric Vehicle Company was praised by the Nadhim Zahawi, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The minister said that he had been extremely impressed by the growth in the company’s sales, which in September recorded its best ever sales month, with 352 taxis sold.

Mr Zahawi also commented on how the Government is supporting the car vehicle manufacturing sector through increased investment in new automotive technologies.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Pawsey said: “Growth in the automotive sector is a real success story for Rugby and the West Midlands.

"The London Electric Vehicle Company is at the forefront of the revolution currently taking place in the automotive sector and all their new taxis now on the streets of London were built in Rugby.”

“Developing electric vehicles is a key part of our ambition to achieve a zero-carbon economy by 2050.

"I’m really pleased that the Government recognises the importance of investing in new automotive manufacturing taking place at businesses like the London Electric Vehicle Company.

"The Government’s recent announcement of £1 billion of new funding for the next generation of cutting-edge automotive technologies will help build on the advances we are already seeing in the West Midlands.

"I am confident that the UK will remain world leaders in this field.”