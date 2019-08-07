Are you brave enough to fly through the clouds with Rugby’s Angels to help cancer centre?

Those crazy Rugby ladies are at it again - and they want you to join them.

Arden’s Angels, who recently took part in a sky dive for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave Hospital, have increaswed their target to £20,000, after smashing the £10,000 mark.

FIONA MILLS ' "I cannot believe I have actually done this, the elation I felt when I landed was immense, and the fact that we raised a lot of money for a place where family members have been treated just made it so much more special. "

The ladies were inspired to do something in honour of their friend Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer.

It’s her final wish to do as much as she can to help other people with the disease.

“Together we can make the Arden Centre a better place for patients,” said Tracie, who is treated there.

The next sky dive is taking place in October and a number of brave fundraisers - and businesses - have already pledged their support.

NATASHA COTTRELL -" What an amazing day to say the least, so many highs! The day was a day I will never forget! Free falling from the airplane was the most surreal feeling ever but was the most amazing part of the jump! Would I do it again? HELL YES!"

Will you be next?

See Nickie Brightwell or Minx Moo on FB.

Here are the sponsors - and their reasons - in their words:

ANNE MARIE FLORIST, DUNCHURCH - “I am a supporter of the Arden Angels as cancer has touched so many of my family members and friends and these ladies are all amazing and inspiring!”

CARMEN CURTLIN ' "Absolutely amazing day with all the Angels and our supporters."

IAN GALL PEST CONTROL - “I’m really happy to support this, amazing challenge! I couldn’t do it! Fair play! Let’s raise lots of money!

CS CARPENTRY, RUGBY - “Knowing both Nickie and Fiona it seemed a natural thing to do this - it is close to Fiona’s heart, her mum is currently battling cancer and is receiving treatment in Cheltenham - her mum and other sufferers recently did a Calendar Girls Calendar and raised lots of money and we at CS Carpentry hope this raises even more.”

LINDA REYNOLDS, PERSONAL TRAVEL AGENT - “Three very close family members have undergone the distress of Cancer, until it strikes your family, you do not really appreciate Life! The Arden Centre and its amazing staff helped my family and I wanted to support both Tracie and Jen Love in raising money to make their visits and any future patients visits more pleasant.”

M & M JEWELLERS - “M and M jewellers have personally been affected by cancer with both Catharine’s mum and Francesca’s husband both suffering from it at an early age. Tracie and Rebecca have both been customers over the years and M & M would like to show their support against this horrible illness and would like to congratulate the angels in everything their doing to help the Arden centre.”

JEN LOVE ' "The best bits of the day for me was Tracie surprising us all that she could do the jump. The free fall was absolutely out of this world, I am safe to say I will not be doing it again but I am glad I did it! All my love to Tracie Townsend-Mills and all the Angels old and new. Many thanks to everyone who sponsored us #FUCANCER."

SASS BOUTIQUE - “I wanted to support this cause because the majority of us have been touched by cancer in one way or another, you never know when you made need help and I would like to be able to do as much as I can to raise money for this amazing centre!”

FANCY ME FANCY DRESS HIRE - “Everyone at Fancy Me has had the unfortunate situation of knowing a loved one who has been through cancer. It is a horrendous ordeal and any little thing we can do to help, we want to and we will. The selflessness of nurses, doctors and carers is just mind blowing and we are overjoyed to be doing something so proactive to help raise money for vital funding. Thank you for letting us be a part of The Arden Angels.”

CRE8 ASSOCIATES LTD - “Cre8 Associates Limited believe Arden’s Angels is a fabulous cause, so proud of the wonderful Lisa Cole, our Cre8 Angel, for overcoming her demons and fear of heights and flying to do this jump…Go Lisa.”

MINX & MOO GIFT FRAMES - “I simply could not be more grateful, I am living with cancer, I am not dying from cancer, and we will all face our mortality one day, sadly, just some earlier than others. With the support of the Angels and the others that surround me I have no doubt they will keep me going for as long as they possibly can. Cancer is not just a disease that cannot be seen, Cancer changes everything, it changes your lifestyle, your clothing, your memory, your family connections, your relationships and much more. My support in this event and sponsorship is to help others, to make their visits to The Arden Centre more pleasant and where possible their journey a little more pleasant. The staff of Breast Clinic 2, Oncology, Ward 35 and the Arden Centre are teams of dedicated staff who show empathy, understanding and support and will always be Angels! Prof. Christopher Poole – Oncologist – Simply the Best!”

ELLIE WORTH - “I have decided to sponsor Nikita as this charity means so much to me and is close to my heart after losing my wonderful mum to breast cancer. I have recently lost my dad and as his inheritance were shares from my mum I thought there is no better way to honour their memory. ♥

Nikita works at the Arden Cancer Centre so it really was a no brainer for me! Go Nikita and all the Angel’s you are amazing! ♥”

TRACIE - "I didn't tell the girls I had been given the OK to jump until the day. It was so emotional."

ADELE SMITH – “I decided to raise money for the Arden Centre as my dad has suffered from Prostate cancer in the past, luckily he survived but there are close friends and family members who have not survived their battle against this awful disease... it is a charity close to my heart and I feel honoured to finally raise money and give something back to the community.”

EXPERIENCE HAIR DESIGN - Jane Mozley “Great Cause & Inspirational Event ♥”

HAIR BY ELLIE - “I am sponsoring my mum Sarah Green as she is jumping in memory of my Grandma “Jean Green” who sadly grew her wings in August 2018 due to breast cancer and as a family we spent a lot of time at the Arden Centre having treatment and consultations. Good luck Mum and all the Arden Angels you’ve got this! Love Ellie.”♥

ACE HANDLING - “Ace Handling have chosen to sponsor an Arden Angel as we have been personally affected by cancer and it is a charity that is close to our hearts ♥.”

ANNA WINTON - “I feel really blessed that I am able to do the Skydive in October, this is really close to my heart ♥ after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. The Arden Centre were amazing with their support and care and if I can help others in the future that makes me even more proud and I am so glad to be in a position to give something back! .FUCANCER!”

IP CONSTRUCTION - “IP Construction are sponsoring Anna Winton, not only have our family been affected by cancer in the last few years, our lovely friend Anna also has gone through this devastating, life changing disease that is breast cancer, we hope and pray Anna has come through the other side We wish her and the rest of the Angels all the very best for their jump! Go Arden Angels! ♥”

Warwickshire Cleaning Services – “We are proud to be one of the sponsors to the Arden Angels. It is such a great cause to the “kick cancer out”. A huge amount of respect to all the sky divers & the amount of money they raise from it, good luck to all of you.”

SALTERS – “Tracie is an inspiration to all women and has always supported everyone else, the community she has created is something to be proud of and Salters are proud of her and all the angels.”

JSB FIRE & SECURITY LTD - “We are really happy to support this great cause as we have had family and friends who have been treated at the Arden Centre and we think that what all the Arden Angels are doing is amazing. We would just like to say good luck to you all with the jump and we will be there to support. Xx”

WEBB ELLIS CARS - “Webb Ellis Cars are immensely proud to sponsor Adele for her parachute jump in aid of the Arden Centre The Arden Centre is a place very dear to our hearts, the work the staff do there is simply beyond words. Good luck to all the jumpers and thank you to all the sponsors from all at Webb Ellis Cars x”

Allsorts Magazine for Parents and Children “Allsorts magazine for parents & children is absolutely thrilled to be able to support the fabulous Arden’s Angels and didn’t hesitate to sponsor one of the beautiful, brave angels - Nadine Morley. Publisher Michelle Love (former Rugby Advertiser Ad. Manager) knows only too well what a cruel disease Cancer is and how it changes the lives of so, so many families. Having known Tracie for a few years, just seeing what an amazing lady she is in the face of adversity, sponsoring this great cause and the super star Arden’s Angels was just an absolute given. If we all did our little bit, the world would be a better place – FACT!”

LONDON CALLING - Dave – “My sister Carole received great care during her breast cancer treatment/chemotherapy whilst at the Arden Centre, so anything we can do to help and raise money and funds for The Arden Centre then we are more than happy to do, also personally you just do not know what is round the corner health wise so having such an amazing centre close by is so important.”

CAROLINE TURNER ' "The most amazing experience ever. Flying amongst the clouds was something I never thought I could do. I faced my fear and did it to help The Arden Centre and make it an even better place and I hope it makes a difference too many."

LORRAINE COTTRELL - "My best bit of the day was finding out Tracie was allowed to jump, it was so emotional!"

NICKY LIN ' "They say a picture can speak a thousand words, I just jumped out of a plane and loved it - I am absolutely terrified of flying, but what a way to raise money for a centre that does so much, overcome my fears and I loved it that much I am going back up just for fun."

LYNN MERRIGAN - "Loved every minute but my favourite part was when Tracie emerged wearing her skydive suit and announced she was jumping!"