Around 70 people attend Rugby protest against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament

Around 70 people gathered outside Rugby's town hall yesterday evening, August 29, to protest against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament

Beck Hemsley of Rugby Labour set up a Facebook event page yesterday, August 29, to bring people together for the protest.

A number of people addressed the crowd. Photo credit: Audrey Rooney-Ellis.

At around 6pm that evening protestors gathered outside the town hall, where several addressed the crowd, before the group walked through the town centre and stood outside Rugby MP Mark Pawsey's office on Castle Mews.

Beck said: "The protest yesterday was a humbling experience, seeing people come together from across the political spectrum, both leavers and remainers, all protesting against the Prime Minister's cynical attempt to bypass our democratically elected parliament.

"Approximately 70 people gathered at the town hall where there were speeches from individuals and members of local parties, and as the protest continued some people splintered away while further people joined us.

They added: "It was a peaceful protest, a collective outcry of anger and frustration. We began at the town hall and marched through the town, past the clock tower and finished at our MP Mark Pawsey's offices.

Rugby's prospective parliamentary candidate, Dr Debbie Bannigan, addressed the crowd. Photo credit: Jim Ellis.

"I have never seen such a good turnout for such an impromptu short-notice protest in Rugby, and many are asking when the next one will be."

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of Rugby's Liberal Democrats, was also present for the protest.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "The action taken by the PM is deeply concerning. It is driving a bigger wedge between communities and friendships.

"I have said before that our democracy is broken this goes to confirm my view.

The group heads towards Mark Pawsey's office. Photo credit: Audrey Rooney-Ellis.

"As a local councillor I am worried about the funding for adult social care which runs out next year along with other funding streams.

"We need a new democratic deal and the PM should step back from the cliff edge."

The protest comes as Rugby Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate called on Rugby MP Mark Pawsey to condemn Boris Johnson's shutting down of Parliament, branding it a 'cynical misuse of power'.

Mr Pawsey then released a statement defending the PM's suspension of Parliament, arguing that critics are wrong to suggest Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is 'an affront to democracy'.