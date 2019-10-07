Avon Valley pupils travel to Westminster to meet Rugby MP Mark Pawsey

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey was quizzed by pupils in Year 7 at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College during their trip to Parliament last week.

The 50 pupils took part in a Parliamentary workshop to learn more about how MPs make laws, and watched proceedings in the House of Commons where they saw MPs asking Urgent Questions of Ministers.

At the end of their visit to Parliament, the pupils had an insight into the day-to-day life at Westminster from local Mr Pawsey, who answered questions from the pupils about the things they had learnt during the day.

Schools across Rugby have taken advantage of the chance to visit Parliament.

This year more than 300 young people from the constituency have taken part in the visits - which are organised by the Parliamentary Education Service.

Mr Pawsey said: “I am always delighted to be able to meet school groups visiting Parliament and the pupils from Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College picked a particularly interesting time to visit Westminster.

"Although I have met with many different school groups, I am always impressed by the excellent and insightful questions pupils ask me and the questions from Avon Valley’s Year 7 pupils were no exception.

“I hope the pupils had a really interesting day during their visit to Westminster and learned plenty about how British politics works.”

“As Rugby’s MP I have always encouraged schools to get involved in the political process, whether it is by visiting Westminster or by taking part in the many events which we do around the town.

"The unique and interactive workshop run by the Parliamentary Education Service enables young people to explore the role, process and history of Parliament and learn more about how they can engage in our democracy."

One of the pupils from Avon Valley added: “I enjoyed the trip to the Houses of Parliament. It was great to meet our MP as I thought he would be too busy to make time to see us. I am glad I got to see where he works.”

Schools can organise a visit to Westminster by contacting the Education Service on 0207 219 4496.