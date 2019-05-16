Beautiful blooms on display to celebrate gardening at Overslade care home

Green-fingered residents at Overslade House donned their gardening gear for a celebration of gardening.

They planted seasonal, colourful flowers and created their own hanging baskets to mark National Gardening Week.

National Gardening Week was launched a number of years ago by the Royal Horticultural Society, with the aim of becoming the country’s biggest celebration of gardening.

A garden party was also held at the Rugby home.

A key initiative at Barchester, National Gardening Week kicks off the Barchester in Bloom awards, which recognises care homes throughout the company that have unique and interesting gardens and outside spaces.

Violeta Baesu, general manager at Overslade House said: “Our garden is a much loved space at our home, and residents really enjoy the peaceful green spaces in the summer when the flowers are in bloom.

“Our dedicated gardening team made up of staff and residents alike work over-thyme to get our garden beautiful for the summer to enjoy the wonderful colours and fragrances the garden provides.”

