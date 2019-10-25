Bilton Infant School pupils create a rainbow of food to donate to Rugby Foodbank

Children from Bilton Infant School show off their rainbow of food.
Children at Bilton Infant School found a colourful way to help Rugbeians in need during the harvest festival.

The items were organised from red to blue before being given to the Foodbank - which gives much-needed help to Rugbeians in need.

The harvest was celebrated in a special assembly given by the children, who were joined in giving thanks by parents and carers.

Bilton Infant School headteacher Mrs Harris said: “We are very thankful for the kindness and generosity of our school community in donating food gifts to those who are in greater need.”

A spokesperson for Rugby Foodbank said: “The donations from families at Bilton Infant School are helping us to support the local community with important supplies.

"The food we get in harvest really does make a huge difference.”

To learn more about the work of Rugby Foodbank, or to donate, visit rugby.foodbank.org.uk