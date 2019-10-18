Bilton's Crescent School adds a class to cope with high demand for primary places

In response to high demand for primary school places in the area, the Crescent School on Bawnmore Road is planning to add a second Year 4 Class for September 2020.

The move echoes one made two years ago when the then Year 4 class was split into two smaller classes - a move the school said has proven very successful

Headmaster Joe Thackway said: “We are seeing an enormous amount of new house building in Bilton and the surrounding area and hope that this extra provision will be well received.

“The two smaller classes of up to 20 pupils each will benefit from reduced class size and tailored input from our experienced class teachers and subject specialists at a key point in their journey towards the 11+ exams and independent school entrance exams. We have seen the educational benefits of this before and plan to replicate it in 2020.”

Prospective parents who would be interested in a Year 4 place for their child in September 2020 are urged to contact Mrs Helen Morley, the Registrar, on 01788 523851 or email admissions@crescentschool.co.uk to register their interest.

Part of the Princethorpe Foundation, the Crescent is a co-educational independent day school for around 160 children aged 4 to 11 years.

Traditionally one form entry, class sizes range from up to 20 pupils for Reception to Year 2 to up to 24 for Years 3 to 6.