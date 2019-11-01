Binley Woods dentist is offering a potentially lifesaving mouth cancer checkup for free

To support November’s Mouth Cancer Action Month, Binley Woods Dentistry will be offering free mouth cancer examinations to anybody who would like one.

The practice, based on Rugby Road in Binley Woods, will be offering free oral health checks with mouth cancer examinations throughout November.

Neelam Kang, from Binley Woods Dentistry, said: “Mouth cancer does not have the public awareness that other forms of cancer does, yet shockingly it claims more lives every year than testicular and cervical cancer combined. We need to change this.

“Through our initiative we want to spread awareness of mouth cancer, its causes, the signs and symptoms and the role your dentist can play in helping to catch the disease early enough to beat it.

“Simply register with the practice to receive your free examination which will last approximately 15 minute and checks the whole mouth including the cheeks, lips, tongue and gums.

Organised by the Oral Health Foundation, Mouth Cancer Action Month aims to reduce the amount of lives lost to mouth cancer by ensuring we are all aware of the symptoms and causes of the disease.

Chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, Dr Nigel Carter OBE, said: “We are thankful for the support of Binley Woods Dentistry Mouth Cancer Action Month relies on the support of the dental industry and with their support we will save lives.

“Mouth cancer is one of the UK’s fastest increasing cancers, with cases up by almost 40 per cent in the last decade alone. Public awareness remains vital to combating the disease and through us all being ‘mouthaware’ and spotting mouth cancer early enough, we are giving everyone the best possible chance to be successfully treated and have a good quality of life.

“I would advise everybody in the local area to take Binley Woods Dentistry up on this opportunity. Survival rates for those with mouth cancer have not improved in the last 20 years and examination initiatives like this can make a real difference.”

How to spot mouth cancer

Last year in the UK, more than 8,300 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer.

The disease claims more lives than cervical and testicular cancer combined.

Look out for mouth ulcers which do not heal within three weeks, red and white patches in the mouth, and unusual lumps or swellings. If you notice any of these, please make an appointment you’re your dentist as soon as possible.

How to book your free checkup at Binley Woods Dentistry

To book your free mouth cancer check contact the clinic directly on 024 7654 0045 or visit www.binleywoodsdentistry.co.uk

To learn more about mouth cancer and Mouth Cancer Action Month, visit www.mouthcancer.org