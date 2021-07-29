Brilliant young Rugby singer is already on Spotify, and she is about to perform alongside an iconic British band

Photo courtesy of Abz Winter.

An 18-year-old singer/songwriter from Rugby who got a taste for performing by taking part in a competition in year seven is set to perform alongside the Lightning Seeds tomorrow, July 30.

The former Avon Valley pupil, whose goes by the stage name Abz Winter, first performed in public during a year seven competition.

Her mother, who now serves as her manager, was impressed with her singing and enrolled Abz into an academy, where she worked hard to hone her talent.

Abz, who describes her style as 'dark pop' and counts Billie Eilish as a key influence, has since gone from strength-to-strength, with her work included on major platforms including music streaming service Spotify.

And recently she was selected by Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, to perform as the warm-up act for the iconic rock band The Lightning Seeds on July 30.

"I feel fine at the moment, but I do still get nervous when I perform," Abz said.

"What really helps is to step into the character of Abz. You never know who is watching you, there could someone from a record label in the audience and they're not going to want to sign someone who just stands in one place looking nervous."

When asked about her aims Abz said: "Honestly? I want to be famous, I want to sell out stadiums."

Giving advice to young musicians, Abz said: "The first thing you need to do is get some honest opinions from people you trust.

"My mum is really honest, she would tell me when something sounded good and when it didn't.

"If you've got other people's views and you know you're not awful the next thing to do is to get out there and do open mic nights.

"It takes hard work to keep getting better and better and that's the really important thing - if you work hard enough you'll get to where you want to be."