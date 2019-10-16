Budding young photographers in Rugby are invited to give competition best shot

Budding photographers are being given the chance to express themselves through photography with the launch of the Rugby Rotary Young Photographer Competition.

The competition is open to all schools, colleges and community organisations like Scout groups and Girl Guides.

Young Photographer is one of many competitions where Rotary is involved in developing the skills of the next generation.

The aim is to encourage young people to experiment with different techniques and express their ideas through the medium of photography.

Young snappers have until October 31 to get entries in for this year’s competition. The theme is ‘Through My Eyes’.

For an entry form or more information email rotaryyoungphotographer@gmail.com