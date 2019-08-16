Can you help steer Rugby’s Angels to charity sky dive for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave?

A brave group of sky divers from Rugby need help being transported to their next charity stunt on October 5.

Tracie Mills, together with Arden’s Angels, have raised more than £10,000 for the Arden Centre at Walsgrave.

They are planning a second sky dive in Peterborough and are appealing for a transport company to take the 125 fundraisers.

Tracie, who has cancer and wants to give something back to the Arden Centre, said: “Both Nickie Brightwell and I (pictured) are humbled by the selfless people of Rugby.

“The support has been incredible and our journey cannot continue without the support of both Rugby and the independent businesses of our town.”

Arden Angels exceeded their target of £10,000 in July and are now working towards a target of £20,000.

“We have 40 new jumpers taking to the skies and hope to smash the £20,000,” said Tracie.

“We still have space for more support and jumpers and if you are interested please contact either Nickie or myself on Facebook - Minxs Arden Angels.”

The Angels have organised a number of fundraising events including a Karaoke Night at The Stag, Hillmorton, pool and darts competitions at The Half Moon and a Quiz Night at London Calling.

Tracie added: “We are also doing a Calendar Girls & Boys for 2020 with the generosity of Guy Salmon Jaguar, Coventry, and Anne Marie’s Florist of Dunchurch.”

“Any support is welcomed and donations can be made by visiting www.virginmoneygiving.com/NickieBrightwell.”