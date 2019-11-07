Car crashed into a stationary vehicle in Rugby, causing serious injuries to driver - did you see anything?

Photo: Google Maps.

The collision occurred at around 1.30am on Friday, November 1 on the junction of Dunchurch Road and Overslade Lane.

A silver Ford Focus is understood to have collided with a stationary vehicle and left the carriageway.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing but we’re keen to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision."