Caring Ashlawn School brothers Daniel and Matthew Bubb have received an award for helping Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

They were invited to the hospital’s 100 Heroes event at Birmingham Library, which is a thank you to fundraisers.

Daniel, 16, and Matthew, 14, were announced as ‘Young Fundraisers of The Year 2019’ and were presented with a special plate.

Their family has helped raise more than £5,000 so far.